Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 75, Austintown Fitch 57
Amherst Steele 76, Avon 58
Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Cortland Maplewood 56
Archbold 48, Wauseon 46
Attica Seneca E. 65, Bucyrus 56
Avon Lake 70, N. Ridgeville 46
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. Mooney 47
Berlin Hiland 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 32
Bishop Ready 55, Bishop Hartley 30
Bowling Green 61, Holland Springfield 59
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, N. Royalton 57
Brunswick 72, Medina 66
Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville 53
Campbell Memorial 56, Newton Falls 36
Canfield 70, Poland Seminary 67
Carey 53, Sycamore Mohawk 52
Castalia Margaretta 72, Oak Harbor 40
Centerburg 44, Fredericktown 39
Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Chardon 62
Cols. Bexley 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Cols. DeSales 48, Bishop Watterson 44
Columbia Station Columbia 74, Oberlin 63
Columbiana 44, Salineville Southern 35
Columbiana Crestview 58, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Columbus Grove 61, Harrod Allen E. 50
Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 52
Cornerstone Christian 75, Cle. John Marshall 57
Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Wickliffe 52
Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 31
Delaware Hayes 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Delphos St. John's 50, Coldwater 40
E. Can. 38, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35
Elyria 65, Grafton Midview 55
Findlay 49, Tol. St. Francis 35
Fostoria 63, Elmore Woodmore 44
Gahanna Lincoln 52, Pickerington N. 41
Girard, Pa. 68, Conneaut 34
Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40
Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Delta 29
Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Ottoville 58
Heartland Christian 59, Warren Lordstown 40
Independence 69, Brooklyn 65
Kalida 50, Defiance Ayersville 39
LaGrange Keystone 66, Oberlin Firelands 46
Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 56
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Powell Olentangy Liberty 55
Liberty Christian Academy 54, Groveport Madison Christian 48
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Arlington 57
Lima Sr. 93, Fremont Ross 70
Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Akr. Coventry 61
Lore City Buckeye Trail 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 54
Lowellville 74, Leetonia 30
Lyndhurst Brush 84, Youngs. East 46
Maria Stein Marion Local 39, New Knoxville 22
Marion Harding 56, Marion Pleasant 37
Marysville 45, Lewis Center Olentangy 35
Mayfield 84, Painesville Riverside 67
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Morral Ridgedale 30
Medina Highland 47, Copley 37
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 49
Metamora Evergreen 40, Liberty Center 37
Mineral Ridge 84, Atwater Waterloo 64
Mogadore Field 50, Norton 44
Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 44
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50, Cory-Rawson 46
Mt. Vernon 62, Johnstown Northridge 60
N. Baltimore 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 52
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 66, Upper Sandusky 39
New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 46
Old Fort 61, New Riegel 46
Oregon Stritch 70, Tol. Maumee Valley 63
Ottawa-Glandorf 74, Kenton 37
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Tontogany Otsego 26
Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 50
Ravenna SE 68, Rootstown 44
Rossford 58, Genoa Area 29
Shadyside 70, Belmont Union Local 61
Sheffield Brookside 74, Sullivan Black River 68
Sherwood Fairview 58, Montpelier 30
Spencerville 53, Delphos Jefferson 31
St. Henry 48, Rockford Parkway 34
St. Marys Memorial 59, Celina 37
Struthers 64, Cortland Lakeview 60
Swanton 56, Bryan 31
Sylvania Southview 45, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37
Thomas Worthington 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51
Tiffin Calvert 74, Lakeside Danbury 30
Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Tol. Christian 47
Tol. St. John's 49, Oregon Clay 33
Twinsburg 65, Wadsworth 62, OT
Urbana 73, E. Palestine 52
Van Buren 61, Arcadia 40
Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Ada 41
Vienna Mathews 82, Kinsman Badger 36
Warren Howland 62, Niles McKinley 33
Warren JFK 87, Hartville Lake Center Christian 71
Wellington 74, Lorain Clearview 62
Westerville Cent. 55, New Albany 52
Westerville N. 48, Dublin Scioto 29
Westerville S. 61, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61
Windham 66, Southington Chalker 61
Wooster 53, New Philadelphia 43
Zanesville Maysville 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 52
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Anderson 56, Kings Mills Kings 50
Cin. Princeton 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 45
Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Oxford Talawanda 20
Clayton Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51
Fairfield 73, Morrow Little Miami 20
Division II=
Region 7=
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Hillsboro 46
Gallipolis Gallia 79, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58
Greenfield McClain 52, Marietta 48
Jackson 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
Thornville Sheridan 65, McArthur Vinton County 37
Vincent Warren 56, New Lexington 29
Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe Unioto 51
Waverly 77, Athens 48
Region 8=
Bishop Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34
Cin. Wyoming 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Day. Oakwood 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45
Kettering Alter 80, Spring. NW 35
Division III=
Region 11=
Albany Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58
Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Pomeroy Meigs 40
Minford 77, Wellston 44
Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Seaman N. Adams 44
Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28
Division IiI=
Region 11=
Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63
Division IV=
Region 15=
Latham Western 69, Corning Miller 37
Leesburg Fairfield 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32
Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston Glenwood 46
Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56
S. Webster 75, Peebles 57
Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26
Region 16=
Jackson Center 59, Houston 32
RULH 71, Cin. Christian 66
Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Defiance Tinora vs. Pioneer N. Central, ccd.
