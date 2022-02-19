Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 75, Austintown Fitch 57

Amherst Steele 76, Avon 58

Andover Pymatuning Valley 78, Cortland Maplewood 56

Archbold 48, Wauseon 46

Attica Seneca E. 65, Bucyrus 56

Avon Lake 70, N. Ridgeville 46

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Beloit W. Branch 58, Youngs. Mooney 47

Berlin Hiland 47, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 32

Bishop Ready 55, Bishop Hartley 30

Bowling Green 61, Holland Springfield 59

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, N. Royalton 57

Brunswick 72, Medina 66

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Zanesville 53

Campbell Memorial 56, Newton Falls 36

Canfield 70, Poland Seminary 67

Carey 53, Sycamore Mohawk 52

Castalia Margaretta 72, Oak Harbor 40

Centerburg 44, Fredericktown 39

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Chardon 62

Cols. Bexley 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Cols. DeSales 48, Bishop Watterson 44

Columbia Station Columbia 74, Oberlin 63

Columbiana 44, Salineville Southern 35

Columbiana Crestview 58, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Columbus Grove 61, Harrod Allen E. 50

Convoy Crestview 64, Leipsic 52

Cornerstone Christian 75, Cle. John Marshall 57

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Wickliffe 52

Defiance 40, Wapakoneta 31

Delaware Hayes 57, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Delphos St. John's 50, Coldwater 40

E. Can. 38, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 35

Elyria 65, Grafton Midview 55

Findlay 49, Tol. St. Francis 35

Fostoria 63, Elmore Woodmore 44

Gahanna Lincoln 52, Pickerington N. 41

Girard, Pa. 68, Conneaut 34

Groveport-Madison 63, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Hamler Patrick Henry 44, Delta 29

Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Ottoville 58

Heartland Christian 59, Warren Lordstown 40

Independence 69, Brooklyn 65

Kalida 50, Defiance Ayersville 39

LaGrange Keystone 66, Oberlin Firelands 46

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, New Middletown Spring. 56

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 65, Powell Olentangy Liberty 55

Liberty Christian Academy 54, Groveport Madison Christian 48

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Arlington 57

Lima Sr. 93, Fremont Ross 70

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Akr. Coventry 61

Lore City Buckeye Trail 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 54

Lowellville 74, Leetonia 30

Lyndhurst Brush 84, Youngs. East 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, New Knoxville 22

Marion Harding 56, Marion Pleasant 37

Marysville 45, Lewis Center Olentangy 35

Mayfield 84, Painesville Riverside 67

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Morral Ridgedale 30

Medina Highland 47, Copley 37

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Chardon NDCL 49

Metamora Evergreen 40, Liberty Center 37

Mineral Ridge 84, Atwater Waterloo 64

Mogadore Field 50, Norton 44

Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 44

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50, Cory-Rawson 46

Mt. Vernon 62, Johnstown Northridge 60

N. Baltimore 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 52

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 66, Upper Sandusky 39

New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 46

Old Fort 61, New Riegel 46

Oregon Stritch 70, Tol. Maumee Valley 63

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, Kenton 37

Pemberville Eastwood 59, Tontogany Otsego 26

Port Clinton 69, Milan Edison 50

Ravenna SE 68, Rootstown 44

Rossford 58, Genoa Area 29

Shadyside 70, Belmont Union Local 61

Sheffield Brookside 74, Sullivan Black River 68

Sherwood Fairview 58, Montpelier 30

Spencerville 53, Delphos Jefferson 31

St. Henry 48, Rockford Parkway 34

St. Marys Memorial 59, Celina 37

Struthers 64, Cortland Lakeview 60

Swanton 56, Bryan 31

Sylvania Southview 45, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37

Thomas Worthington 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51

Tiffin Calvert 74, Lakeside Danbury 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 60, Tol. Christian 47

Tol. St. John's 49, Oregon Clay 33

Twinsburg 65, Wadsworth 62, OT

Urbana 73, E. Palestine 52

Van Buren 61, Arcadia 40

Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Ada 41

Vienna Mathews 82, Kinsman Badger 36

Warren Howland 62, Niles McKinley 33

Warren JFK 87, Hartville Lake Center Christian 71

Wellington 74, Lorain Clearview 62

Westerville Cent. 55, New Albany 52

Westerville N. 48, Dublin Scioto 29

Westerville S. 61, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Windham 66, Southington Chalker 61

Wooster 53, New Philadelphia 43

Zanesville Maysville 60, Dresden Tri-Valley 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Anderson 56, Kings Mills Kings 50

Cin. Princeton 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 45

Cin. Walnut Hills 73, Oxford Talawanda 20

Clayton Northmont 52, Miamisburg 51

Fairfield 73, Morrow Little Miami 20

Division II=

Region 7=

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Hillsboro 46

Gallipolis Gallia 79, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 58

Greenfield McClain 52, Marietta 48

Jackson 37, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Thornville Sheridan 65, McArthur Vinton County 37

Vincent Warren 56, New Lexington 29

Washington C.H. 67, Chillicothe Unioto 51

Waverly 77, Athens 48

Region 8=

Bishop Fenwick 54, Wilmington 34

Cin. Wyoming 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Day. Oakwood 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

Kettering Alter 80, Spring. NW 35

Division III=

Region 11=

Albany Alexander 63, Lynchburg-Clay 58

Chillicothe Zane Trace 57, Pomeroy Meigs 40

Minford 77, Wellston 44

Proctorville Fairland 60, Portsmouth W. 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Seaman N. Adams 44

Wheelersburg 37, Piketon 28

Division IiI=

Region 11=

Chesapeake 72, Ironton 63

Division IV=

Region 15=

Latham Western 69, Corning Miller 37

Leesburg Fairfield 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Lucasville Valley 78, New Boston Glenwood 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 61, Waterford 56

S. Webster 75, Peebles 57

Stewart Federal Hocking 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 61

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 72, Manchester 26

Region 16=

Jackson Center 59, Houston 32

RULH 71, Cin. Christian 66

Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Defiance Tinora vs. Pioneer N. Central, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

