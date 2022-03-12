Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division I=
Mason 54, Massillon Jackson 35
Reynoldsburg 67, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48
Division IV=
New Knoxville 39, Cin. Country Day 28
Waterford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
