Fried allows one hit in six innings, bounces back from first loss as Yanks beat Guardians 4-0

Aaron Judge had a hit in his only at-bat, reached three times and was intentionally walked twice for the second time this season. Judge ended the night with a .392 average.

Six days after allowing six runs and eight hits at Dodger Stadium, Fried (8-1) had his fourth scoreless outing this season and allowed one hit for the second time this season. He also allowed one hit against Tampa Bay on May 2.

Fried struck out seven, walked two and retired 15 of the final 16 hitters he faced after getting into trouble in the first.

Ramírez hit a 94-foot single to third base to extend his on-base streak to 31 games – one shy of his career high. Fried walked David Fry, who stole second, but the left-hander retired Carlos Santana and allowed one baserunner the rest of his outing.

The Yankees were hitless until Judge doubled with one out in the fourth. Bellinger followed by hitting Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi’s inside fastball into the New York bullpen in right-center field.

Bellinger singled for a 3-0 lead off Kolby Allard in the seventh after Judge took his second intentional free pass.

Cecconi (1-2) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

Key moment

Cleveland loaded the bases with one out in the seventh off Mark Leiter Jr. when shortstop Anthony Volpe was charged with an error for a low throw attempting to get Ramírez at third. Tim Hill relieved and used his slider to get the final two outs against Bo Naylor and Jhonkensy Noel.

Key stats

The Yankees are 11-2 in Fried’s starts and 15-4 after a loss since April 9. ... Cleveland was blanked for the fourth time this season.

Up next

Guardians LHP Logan Allen (3-3, 4.22 ERA) faces Houston LHP Colton Gordon (0-1, 5.95) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Cleveland.

Yankees rookie RHP Will Warren (3-3, 5.19) opposes Boston RHP Walker Buehler (4-3, 4.44) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in New York.

