Ft. Wayne, Cleveland St. meet in Horizon quarters

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cleveland State's Torrey Patton has averaged 14 points and 7.6 rebounds while D'Moi Hodge has put up 10.4 points. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 14 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 36.7 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 28 over his last five games. He's also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Vikings are 7-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.