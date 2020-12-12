Fulkerson 15 points, 12 boards as No. 12 Vols top Cincinnati

Keith Williams, who came into the game as Cincinnati's leading scorer at over 17 points per game, was limited to six.

“We were able to lock down (defensively) late,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We're a better shooting team that we were, but it's nice to know you can still win when you shoot like that.”

While the Vols struggled from the field, they managed to hold a 44-34 rebounding advantage. They were beaten on the boards by Colorado in their opener, 38-32.

Cincinnati big men Chris Vogt and Rapolas Ivanauskas each had three fouls by halftime. Vogt ultimately fouled out.

CHARITY DISPARITY

It wasn't a coincidence that Tennessee went to the free throw line 30 times. It had a lot to do with the way the Vols play the game.

“The numbers say a lot about the way we were attacking the basket,” said Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James, who hit all six of his tries.

“That just means you want it more than the other team,” said Fulkerson, who made 7 of 8. “Once you get to the line, they're called free for a reason.”

“There was too much fouling on our part,” said Cincinnati coach John Brannen. “We got really, really, really tough calls (today).”

FINAL 6

In its two losses this season (Xavier last week), Cincinnati has sputtered in the final six minutes.

“It's just not there yet,” Brannen said. "We're not a very good executing team yet. It's something we'll work on. Tenacity and toughness will become our identity.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: After giving up an average of 75 points in their last two outings, the Bearcats came into Saturday's road test trying to find improvement on defense before embarking on their conference schedule.

Tennessee: Barnes is still trying to settle on a comfortable rotation that, early in the season, doesn't put too much pressure on several first-year players.

Springer (11 points) and Keon Johnson (7 points, 6 rebounds) were the first players off the Tennessee bench.

“The No. 6 and 7 players (in the rotation) are so important,” said Barnes. “You want them to come off the bench and take it to the next level.”

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats will begin their American Athletic Conference season Wednesday at home against South Florida.

Tennessee: It has been a time filled with additions and subtractions to the Vols' schedule. After five cancellations, they've gotten to 25 games and are scheduled to host Appalachian State on Tuesday.

