Fulks scores 17 as Louisiana defeats Bowling Green 86-60

Led by Themus Fulks' 17 points, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 86-60
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks' 17 points helped Louisiana defeat Bowling Green 86-60 on Sunday.

Fulks was 7-of-10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Ragin' Cajuns (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Joe Charles was 6-of-10 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Hill finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (16-8, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Bowling Green also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Rashaun Agee. Trey Thomas also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

