Fulks scores 20 in Louisiana-Lafayette's 72-62 win over Youngstown State

Led by Themus Fulks' 20 points, Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Youngstown State 72-62 in a season opener
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks scored 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Youngstown State 72-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Fulks added seven assists and three steals for the Ragin' Cajuns. Kobe Julien scored 16 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line. Joe Charles was 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points while adding 10 rebounds.

Brandon Rush led the Penguins in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Burns added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Youngstown State. In addition, Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
11-year-old killed, five others injured in Cincinnati shooting
2
‘Six Flags Kings Island’? What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could...
3
Tickets to see New Kids on the Block at Riverbend are on sale now
4
It’s time change weekend: Clocks fall back an hour
5
Kettering Health Senior Living partners with Community First Solutions
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top