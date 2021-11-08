Ga. Tech gets 2021-22 season underway against Miami

Miami (0-0) vs. Georgia Tech (0-0)
McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech begins the season by hosting the Miami RedHawks. Miami went 12-11 last year, while Georgia Tech ended up 17-9.
DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the RedHawks gave up 66 points per game while scoring 65.8 per contest. Georgia Tech went 4-3 in non-conference play, averaging 82.6 points and allowing 76.6 per game in the process.
