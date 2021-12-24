Gabbert leads Miami (Ohio) to Frisco Football Classic win

North Texas played without two senior starters, running back DeAndre Torrey and safety Makyle Sanders, for unstated reasons. Torrey had averaged 101.3 rushing yards per game, 41% of the 245.5-yard team average that ranked fourth in the FBS.

The Mean Green had 32 rushes for a season-low 89 yards, led by Aune’s 28 yards. North Texas had averaged 50 rushes per game this season.

The bowl game, played at Toyota Stadium, which had hosted the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night, was hastily created a few weeks ago when 83 NCAA Division I teams were eligible to fill the slots of the 41 NCAA-approved postseason games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The RedHawks were a two-point conversion away from winning the MAC East. They extended their streak of seasons at .500 or better to four straight.

North Texas: The loss ended a five-game Mean Green winning streak following a 1-6 start, and leaves them with their third straight losing season. Coach Sean Littrell is 0-5 in bowls in six seasons.

Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cecil Singleton (2) and defensive lineman Kameron Butler (82) tackle North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale (25) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (26) looks for running room against North Texas in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Miami (Ohio) running back Kenny Tracy runs for a touchdown in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune celebrates after running for a touchdown in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

North Texas wide receiver Roderic Burns (14) catches a pass defended by Miami (Ohio) defensive back Ambe' Caldwell (19) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Miami (Ohio) running back Kevin Davis (26) is tackled by North Texas defensive back John Davis Jr. (8) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)