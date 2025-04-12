Gabriel Arias hits a 3-run homer to propel Guardians to 7-0 victory over Royals

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Manzardo (9) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias, right, celebrates with teammate Kyle Manzardo (9) after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gabriel Arias had three hits — including a three-run homer — Angel Martínez had his second career three-hit game and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to four, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-0 on Friday night.

Five Cleveland pitchers combined for the second shutout of the homestand. Tim Herrin (2-0) got the win after starter Tanner Bibee went 4 1/3 innings.

Arias snapped an 0 for 15 skid with a base hit in the second inning. He then connected on a first-pitch fastball from Royals' starter Kris Bubic (0-1) in the fourth inning and put it into the stands in right-center for his second homer of the season.

The three runs were the first earned runs Bubic had allowed in 26 2/3 innings dating to last season.

Martínez, called up from Triple A Columbus on Wednesday, also had a sacrifice fly in a four-run eighth inning to drive in Nolan Jones. Steven Kwan and Carlos Santana added RBI singles and Brayan Rocchio scored from second base after Royals' second baseman Jonathan India had a fly ball by José Ramírez pop out of his glove. It was India's second error of the game.

Key moment

Kyle Manzardo was safe at second base when the throw by India after fielding Jhonkensy Noel’s grounder was wide and pulled Michael Massey off the bag. That put runners at first and second when Arias came up.

Key stat

Cleveland's starting pitchers have posted a 1.42 ERA in the team's last five games and have given up only four earned runs in 25 1/3 innings. The Guardians' rotation had a 7.05 ERA in their first eight games.

Up next

Kansas City right-hander Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 3.18 ERA), who reached 10 years of major-league service on Tuesday, faces Cleveland right-hander Luis Ortiz (0-2, 8.44 ERA) in the middle game of the series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias, left, takes the throw in time to tag out Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters, right, at second base on an attempted steal in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias (13) catches a fly ball hit for an out by Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias, left, throws to first base after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe (16) at second base in the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe (16) reacts in front of Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, left, after being called out on strikes in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

