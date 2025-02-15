Galette and Youngstown State host Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Cleveland State after Nico Galette scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 93-71 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 12-3 in home games. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon League in team defense, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Penguins are 11-5 in conference play. Youngstown State is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

Cleveland State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Youngstown State has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Youngstown State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.7 points and four assists for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

Galette is averaging 12.1 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Penguins: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.