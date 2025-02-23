Galette's 21 lead Youngstown State past Green Bay 81-77

Led by Nico Galette's 21 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 81-77
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette scored 21 points as Youngstown State beat Green Bay 81-77 on Sunday.

Galette added nine rebounds for the Penguins (19-11, 13-6 Horizon League). Gabe Dynes scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 9 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jason Nelson had 13 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the foul line.

The Phoenix (3-26, 1-17) were led in scoring by Marcus Hall, who finished with 16 points. Mac Wrecke added 15 points for Green Bay. Ben Tweedy finished with 13 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

