Galette's 22 help Youngstown State defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 72-67 in Horizon League Tournament

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette had 22 points in Youngstown State's 72-67 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals.

Galette also contributed 10 rebounds for the Penguins (20-12). Ty Harper scored 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Cris Carroll shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding 12 rebounds.