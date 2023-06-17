Gallen strikes out 7 as Diamondbacks beat Guardians 5-1 to end 3-game slide

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in six effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 on Friday night.

The Diamondbacks bounced back from losing three of four to Philadelphia with a solid all-around game to kick off Cleveland's first series at Chase Field since 2017.

Gallen (8-2) was sharp coming off a rare shaky start, giving up a solo homer to José Ramírez in the fourth inning and four singles.

Arizona's offense took advantage of five walks issued by last-minute Cleveland starter Touki Toussaint (0-1) to take an early 2-0 lead. The Diamondbacks kept tacking on runs, finishing with five players who had an RBI and 11 hits.

Gallen had a rare rough outing his last start, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit.

The right-hander returned to Chase Field, where he was 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA his last four starts.

Rockin' a snakeskin belt against the Guardians, Gallen faced the minimum until Ramírez launched a solo homer to right in the fourth inning. He walked none and allowed two runners to reach second base.

Toussaint got caught an early-morning flight from Omaha to start after right-hander Triston McKenzie was scratched due to right elbow discomfort.

The former Diamondbacks first-round draft pick — he never pitched for Arizona — struggled with control in his return to the majors.

Christian Walker one-hopped a run-scoring double off the wall in the first inning after a walk. Geraldo Perdomo made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly after a walk and a bunt put runners on second and third.

Toussaint was lifted after three straight two-out walks in the fourth inning, saved from any more damage when Xzavion Curry induced an inning-ending groundout.

Touissant allowed two runs on three hits.

Pavin Smith had a run-scoring single and Corbin Carroll an RBI double off Curry in the sixth inning. Ketel Marte put Arizona up 5-1 with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Diamondbacks: C Carson Kelly had the night off after playing three straight games following a long stint on the injured list with a broken forearm.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA) faces Arizona RHP Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86) in the middle game of the series on Saturday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

