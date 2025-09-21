Gant rushes for 161 yards, 3 TDs and Akron defeats Duquesne 51-7

Gant finished with a career-high 161 yards on 13 carries. He's the first Akron player to rush for at least 150 yards since Teon Dollard, who had 185 against Bowling Green in 2020. The last Zip with three rushing touchdowns was Cam Wiley on Nov. 8, 2022 against Eastern Michigan.

Finley was 15-of-25 passing for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Duquesne's Ness Davis broke loose for a 74-yard run to the Akron 1 and Logan Kushner dove in for the touchdown late in the third quarter to deny the Zips their first shutout since 2015 when the beat Kent State 20-0.

Davis had 107 yards on 11 carries for the FCS Dukes (1-3).

