Garcia homers, Brewers beat Reds 5-1 for 5th straight win

“I didn’t have the best command of the fastball and sinker early on,” he said. “I got a couple big outs with guys on base and was able to settle in and get some of the command back.”

Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before experiencing groin tightness warming up for the fourth.

Gray will have an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the groin injury.

“I’ve never felt this before,” he said. “I don’t think it’s bad, bad, bad.”

Sean Doolittle relieved Gray, and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats for his 12th homer.

“When Gray goes out of the game, we caught a break — no question,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “He's a tough customer. The guy who comes in the game, he’s unprepared. No one can be prepared for that. Avi got him right away.”

The Brewers pushed across another run in the fifth when Luis Urias walked, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches by Ryan Hendrix (2-1) and scored on a double-play grounder.

Garcia drove in another run with a bases-loaded infield single in the seventh, and Travis Shaw — who was hitting .191 — added to the lead with a two-run double in the Brewers ninth.

“It felt good to see that ball hit the ground — finally,” Shaw said.

Shogo Akiyama drove in the Reds' only run with a second-inning single.

HIURA OUT, PETERSON IN

Struggling at the plate, INF Keston Hiura was demoted to Triple-A Nashville for the second time this season. INF/OF Jace Peterson took his place on the roster.

JOEY'S BACK

Joey Votto was activated from the injured list just before the game and started at first base for the Reds. He missed 28 games after breaking his left thumb was broken when he was hit by a pitch May 5. He was 0 for 2 and walked twice.

STAT OF THE DAY

The Brewers are 29-15 this season when hitting at least one home run. Without a long ball, they are 5-11.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong (strained left oblique) is throwing but has yet to start swinging the bat again, Counsell said. Wong left Thursday's game and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day. “As we get the end of the week, we'll probably have a little better idea of where we're at,” Counsell said.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin, who exited Sunday's game with a tight left hamstring, didn't start but entered in the fifth as part of a double-switch replacing Akiyama. ... RHP Michael Feliz (right elbow) went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder), who hasn't pitched this season, says he could be back by the end of June.

UP NEXT

LHP Brett Anderson (2-3) goes for the Brewers against Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1) on Wednesday night. Anderson allowed three earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks. Gutierrez earned his first big league win on Thursday, allowing two earned runs in five innings against the Cardinals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray wipes his head with a towel after exiting the baseball game during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India attempts to field a ground ball during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Avisail Garcia was safe with a single, and a run scored. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sonny Gray throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez throws to first base for the out on a sacrifice bunt by Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster