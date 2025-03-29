Garcia's homer and Witt’s go-ahead RBI double lead Royals past Guardians 4-3

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning four batters after Maikel Garcia tied it with a homer to help lead the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Guardians 4-3
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, right, is caught stealing second by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, right, is caught stealing second by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By AVERY OSEN – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning after Maikel Garcia tied it with a homer four batters earlier to help lead the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on Saturday.

Garcia led off the seventh with a 405-foot homer off Paul Sewald (0-1). Cavan Biggio followed with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Dairon Blanco, who stole second. With two outs, Witt lined a double to left to score Blanco with the go-ahead run.

Guardians six-time All-Star Jose Ramirez left in the third inning with a sprained right wrist when he was tagged on the arm while attempting to steal second base. Gabriel Arias replaced Ramirez at third base.

Bo Naylor gave the Indians a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the second, and Carlos Santana scored Steven Kwan on a sacrifice fly in the third.

Kwan's solo homer in the fifth put Cleveland up 3-1.

Royals starter Seth Lugo threw five innings and allowed three earned runs and four hits and struck out four with three walks. Daniel Lynch IV (1-0) followed Lugo and threw two perfect innings for the win. Carlos Estevez walked one and struck out one in the ninth to earn his first save for Kansas City.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams allowed two runs and four hits in five innints with one walk and two strikeouts.

Salvador Perez had RBI singles in the fourth and sixth innings.

Key moment

The Royals' comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning was powered by Garcia's homer and Witt's double.

Key stat

The top four hitters for Kansas City — Jonathan India, Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino and Perez — went 5 for 14 with five RBIs.

Up next

The Guardians send RHP Tanner Bibee to the mound against RHP Michael Wacha for Kansas City in Sunday’s series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Kansas City Royals right fielder MJ Melendez runs onto the field before the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals players stand during the national anthem before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana watches his one-run sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan slides home past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Carlos Santana during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after getting caught stealing second during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws during the first inning of a baseball against the Cleveland Guardians game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan slides home to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Carlos Santana during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) and Steven Kwan (38) warm up before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

