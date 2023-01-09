Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns 112-98

All five Cleveland starters scored in double figures along with Caris LeVert, who added 13 points off the bench.

Duane Washington led the Suns with 25 points off the bench. Mikal Bridges scored 15 and Deandre Ayton added 14. Ayton appeared to tweak his ankle late in the game and gingerly walked off the court.

Cleveland used a 14-0 run to take a 35-26 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Cavs led 57-54 at the break after shooting 60% from the field.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Mitchell returned to the lineup after missing Friday's game against the Nuggets. ... Garland was dealing with a sprained right thumb but still played. ,,, Shot 57.7% from the field.

Suns: Paul (hip), Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and forward Cam Johnson (knee) were out. ... Made 8 of 12 3-pointers (66.7%) in the first half. ... Hosted their 47th straight sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Utah on Tuesday.

Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday.

___

