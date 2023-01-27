Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

The Cavaliers scored five straight points, capped by a 3 from Wade, to make it 111-89 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, and Cleveland's starters sat down after that.

Mitchell sat out for the fourth time in five games with a groin strain. He returned Tuesday night after missing three games, but aggravated it near the end of that game to keep him out Thursday. Mitchell, who ranks ninth in the NBA by averaging 28.3 points a game, was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Eason had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Houston. The Rockets were without Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. as they lost their second straight since snapping a 13-game skid Monday night.

The Rockets, who have the NBA’s worst record at 11-38, committed 22 turnovers and made just five of 21 3-pointers. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was 2 of 9 for six points after scoring a career-high 42 points in Houston’s win over Minnesota on Monday.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Kevin Love sat out with back spasms. … Wade scored 15 off the bench. ... Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Rockets: Gordon missed the game with right knee soreness. … Tate was out as part of injury management after returning from an ankle sprain. … Porter missed his eighth straight game with a bruised left foot.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.

