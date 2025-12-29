Garrett and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies visit conference foe Wright State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Oakland in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Raiders have gone 4-2 at home. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon League with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 2.5.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 2.3.

Wright State is shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Golden Grizzlies face off Monday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Raiders. Imariagbe is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Brett White II is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 87.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.