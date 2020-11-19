Garrett still away, Browns hopeful for sack leader's return

Parkey is 11 of 12 on field-goal attempts since taking over when the Browns cut Austin Seibert after the Week 1 loss at Baltimore.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said practice squad kicker Matt McCrane has been doing all the kicking while Parkey has been out.

“Hopefully we can get Cody back for the weekend,” Priefer said. “If not, Matt had a real good day yesterday, he’s going to kick again today, he’ll be ready to roll. The great thing is, our personnel people and myself, we’ve had a plan in place since July if something crazy like this happened.

“As I told coach Stefanski the other day, we’re not going to bat an eye. We’ve got a plan and we’ve got to go execute the plan. If we don’t have Cody, we’ve got to be ready to go. And if Cody can come back Sunday morning, we’ll be ready to go. Either way we’re not pressing the panic button."

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard