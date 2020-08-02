Garver, Twins lean on pen for 2-hitter to top Indians 3-1

Clippard and Romo were bridged by Devin Smeltzer (1-0), Matt Wisler, Tyler Duffey and Trevor May, as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli pieced together his replacement for Homer Bailey, who went on the injured list. The right-hander had already been scratched on Saturday from this scheduled start, but the Twins decided before the game he needed more time.

Civale retired the last 10 batters he faced, striking out nine over six innings for the second straight start. He allowed five hits without a walk to the Twins, but Francisco Lindor's RBI single off Smeltzer in the fourth inning was all Civale had for support. Lindor tried for a double, but Eddie Rosario threw him out from left field to thwart any further rallying by the Indians.

Cleveland has just six homers and 26 runs in 10 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Lindor took a turn as the DH for a bit of rest and so Mike Freeman could play SS, his second start this season.

Twins: Bailey was shelved with right biceps tendinitis, placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday. He won his first start with the team on Tuesday, with two runs on four hits in five innings. RHP Sean Poppen was recalled to fill Bailey's spot on the 30-man roster.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac starts on Monday night at Cincinnati, beginning a two-game series. RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.71 ERA) pitches for the Reds. Plesac struck out 11 batters in eight shutout innings in his last turn, with just three hits allowed.

Twins: Baldelli has yet to announce the starting pitchers for the two-game series against Pittsburgh that begins on Monday night. RHP Joe Musgrove (0-2, 4.76 ERA) takes the mound for the Pirates.

___

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, is tagged out at second base by Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez as he tried to stretch an RBI-single into a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Clippard throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone