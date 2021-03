Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach

Garza, a 6-foot-11, 265-pound center from Washington, D.C., is the only men's basketball player in Big Ten history with 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots and 100 3-pointers.

Garza averages a conference-best 23.8 points per game and has 12 double-doubles in 27 games. He broke Roy Marble's 32-year-old career scoring record last month, and Iowa retired his No. 55 after its win over Wisconsin on Sunday.

Garza received 11 votes for player of the year while Dosunmu got four.

Dickinson, who entered the Big Ten when the league is loaded with post players, made his mark with 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. His 60% shooting ranks second in the conference behind Cockburn's 66%. He received 13 votes for newcomer of the year, and Smith received two.

Howard coached Michigan to the Big Ten title in a season when the Wolverines were forced to go on a COVID-19 pause for three weeks. Michigan finished ninth last year, Howard's first at his alma mater after six seasons as an NBA assistant. Howard got 14 votes for coach of the year; Illinois' Brad Underwood received the other one.

The 2021 AP All-Big Ten team, with players listed with school, class, height, weight and hometown (“u” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Guard — Marcus Carr, Minnesota, Jr., 6-2, 195, Pittsburgh.

u-Guard — Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, Jr., 6-5, 200, Chicago.

u-Center — Luka Garza, Iowa, Sr., 6-11, 265, Washington, D.C.

Forward – Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, So., 6-9, 245, Greenwood, Indiana.

Forward – E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, So., 6-7, 240, Belleville, Illinois.

___

SECOND TEAM

Guard — Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, Jr., 6-6, 212, Muscatine, Iowa.

Guard — Franz Wagner, Michigan, So., 6-9, 220, Berlin, Germany.

Center — Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, So., 7-0, 285, Kingston, Jamaica.

Forward — Isaiah Livers, Michigan, Sr., 6-7, 230, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Forward — Trevion Williams, Purdue, Jr., 6-10, 265, Chicago.

___

Coach of the year — Juwan Howard, Michigan.

Player of the year — Luka Garza, Iowa, Sr., 6-11, 265, Washington, D.C.

Newcomer of the year — Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, Fr., 67-1, 255, Alexandria, Virginia.

___

AP All-Big Ten Voting Panel: Chris Basnett, Lincoln Journal Star; Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News, Big Ten Network, Fox Sports; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Brian Fonseca, New Jersey Advance Media; Marcus Fuller, Minneapolis Star Tribune; Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch; Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Stephen Jones, Penn State Sports Network; Andrew Kahn, MLive.com (Ann Arbor, Michigan); Daniel Oyefusi, Baltimore Sun; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Jim Polzin, Madison.com (Madison, Wisconsin); Scott Richey, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press.

___

FILE - Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots over Indiana's Armaan Franklin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., in this Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, file photo. Dosunmu is a member of The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

FILE - Michigan coach Juwan Howard holds a championship sign after the team's win over Michigan State in an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Thursday, March 4, 2021, file photo. Michigan’s Juwan Howard is coach of the year in the Big Ten, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

FILE - Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) plays in an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Minneapolis, in this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo. Carr is a member of The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

FILE - Iowa center Luka Garza makes a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, file photo. Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten for the second year in a row and a member of The AP All-Big Ten first team announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

FILE - Iowa center Luka Garza blocks a shot by Northwestern forward Robbie Bera during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa, in this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, file photo. Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten for the second year in a row and a member of The AP All-Big Ten first team announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

FILE - Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over the defense of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., in this Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, file photo. Dickson is The AP Big Ten newcomer of the year, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File) Credit: Doug McSchooler Credit: Doug McSchooler

FILE - Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) grabs a rebound over Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., in this Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo. Jackson-Davis is a member of The AP All-Big Ten first team, announced Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy