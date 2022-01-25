Gaudreau and the Flames visit the Blue Jackets

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 16 goals and has 27 points. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tkachuk leads the Flames with 18 goals and has 42 points. Gaudreau has six goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19).

Flames: None listed.

