Gavin Lux hits a grand slam, Reds rout Diamondbacks 13-1 for 2nd win of the day

Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second straight game and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1 on Saturday after completing a suspended game with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux watches his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux watches his grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
news
5 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second straight game and the Cincinnati Reds routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-1 on Saturday after completing a suspended game with a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz drew walks off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson, and Encarnacion-Strand hit his fourth homer for a 3-0 lead. Will Benson walked and took third on Tyler Stephenson's double before scoring on Spencer Steer's single. Jake Fraley drove in a run with a forceout for a 5-0 first-inning lead.

Eugenio Suárez went 2 for 4 and led off the third against Nick Martinez (4-6) with his 17th home run for the Diamondbacks' run.

Lux's grand slam came off reliever Kendall Graveman, who needed 33 pitches to end the fourth after coming in with two on and no outs.

Graveman gave up a single to Matt McLain to load the bases before hitting Friedl with a pitch to force in a run. Lux hit his next pitch out to right field for a 10-1 lead. De La Cruz doubled and scored on a Stephenson single in the eight-run inning. Stephenson finished 3 for 5 and scored twice.

Martinez allowed a run on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa, Brent Suter and Lyon Richardson pitched a scoreless inning to close.

Nelson (2-2) gave up seven runs in three innings. Graveman allowed six runs in an inning.

Key moment

Encarnacion-Strand's first-inning homer gave the Reds all the runs they needed to climb within a game of .500 at 32-33.

Key stat

Two of Lux’s three grand slams have come against Arizona. He hit his other two in 2021 while playing for the Dodgers.

Up next

RHP Zac Gallen (4-7, 5.13) was set to start Sunday for Arizona against Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (6-4, 4.66) in th series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammate Garrett Hampson (6) following a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson, left, reacts as he walks to the dugout following a pitching change in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
‘Unsung heroes’: Military members honored during Gold Star Family...
2
New public art display featuring classic designs added to City Hall...
3
Middletown Works blast furnace upgrades scrapped as $500M federal grant...
4
20-year-old Hamilton murder case set to go to trial
5
New Gold Star on Hamilton’s west side is open and has an expanded menu