Gavin Sheets' 3-run homer caps Padres' rally for 6-4 win over Reds

Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4
San Diego Padres' Bryce Johnson (29), Jackson Merrill, center, and Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres' Bryce Johnson (29), Jackson Merrill, center, and Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
news
By JAY MORRISON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday.

After the Padres were no-hit for eight innings in Friday night's 8-1 loss, their bats woke up against the Cincinnati bullpen.

Jake Cronenworth took Scott Barlow deep in the sixth for a two-run shot that got San Diego within 4-3. Sheets then made it 6-4 with a 422-foot blast to right-center against Lyon Richardson (0-2).

Bryan Hoeing (1-0) got five outs in relief of Padres starter Randy Vasquez, and Robert Suarez worked the ninth, striking out Spencer Steer — who hit three homers on Friday — with two men on to secure his 23rd save.

Andrew Abbott had another strong start for the Reds, departing with a 4-1 lead after five innings. He allowed Luis Arraez's homer in the fifth.

Sheets finished 3-for-5 with two doubles and saved a run with a diving catch of Rece Hinds' liner to left in the fifth.

Before the game, the Reds requested a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Dave Parker, whose death at age 74 was announced Saturday. Parker grew up in Cincinnati and played four seasons for the Reds.

Key moment

Cronenworth's seventh home run of the season jolted a San Diego offense that had scored just three runs in its previous 25 innings.

Key stat

Abbott threw 102 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.79, which would lead the NL if he had pitched enough innings to qualify. The left-hander has thrown 80 1/3 innings over 14 starts, and pitchers need one inning pitched per game played by their team to be counted among the leaders. The Reds have played 83 games.

Up next

Padres RHP Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.95 ERA) opposes Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.63) as the series concludes Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

San Diego Padres' Luis Arraez, right, is embraced by Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Vásquez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Tube slide at West Chester’s Splash Park closed ‘until further notice’
2
Suspects indicted on more charges in Bar II fatal shooting in...
3
Fourth of July: Hamilton road closures and no parking areas
4
19-year-old accused of stealing $23K from nursing home resident
5
Man charged with felonies following Food Town shooting in Hamilton