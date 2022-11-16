Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

Jenner made it 2-0 at 5:36 of the second with his second power-play goal of the season, burying the bounce of Johnny Gaudreau’s shot from the left circle.

Philadelphia pulled within one at 8:54 with Hayes one-timer right in front of Merzlikins before Cates tied it off the rush at 12:16.

That was the last shot faced by Merzlikins, who had to be helped off the ice.

Jenner next beat Hart on a breakaway at 3:32 of the third to put Columbus back on top, and Robinson made it 4-2 just 13 seconds later.

The Flyers, however, were not done and Seeler made it 4-3 at 4:58 before Konecny pulled them back even at 9:14.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Boston on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete