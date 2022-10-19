Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on a pass from Yegor Chinakhov. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots for Columbus, which had lost its first three games.