Gayle Jr. scores 20, Ohio State uses big second-half run to defeat Merrimack 76-52

Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 20 points, Zed Key added a double-double off the bench and Ohio State used a big second-half run to break away from Merrimack in a 76-52 victory for the Buckeyes
22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 20 points, Zed Key added a double-double off the bench and Ohio State used a big second-half run to break away from Merrimack in a 76-52 victory for the Buckeyes on Wednesday night.

A 3-pointer from Bryan Etumnu and a pair of free throws by Samba Diallo had Merrimack within six points with about 9 1/2 minutes to go. Ohio State responded with a 16-0 run in which Jamison Battle hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points, giving the Buckeyes a 65-43 lead with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Buckeyes extended the run to 24-3 and led 73-46 with 2:13 to go.

Gayle finished 8-for-12 from the field and made 3 of 4 3-pointers, to go with five rebounds and three assists. Key had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Battle scored 13 points.

The Buckeyes (2-1) shot 44.1% overall, including 8 of 14 3-pointers.

Devon Savage made 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 20 points for the Warriors (2-2) and Eutmnu finished with 11 points.

Gayle hit two 3-pointers to open the game and hardly let up in the first half, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes led 33-23 with 1:59 remaining but Adam Clarke hit a jumper and Etumnu scored twice in the paint to get Merrimack within 35-29 at halftime.

Merrimack hosts Felician on Saturday and Ohio State hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

