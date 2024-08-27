Gazdag and the Philadelphia Union host the Columbus Crew

news
By The Associated Press
Aug 27, 2024
Columbus Crew (12-4-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-10-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +140, Philadelphia +161, Draw +275; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with the Columbus Crew following a three-goal performance against Nashville.

The Union are 2-8-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union are fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 133 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Crew are 9-4-3 in conference play. The Crew have a 3-0-2 record in games they score two goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gazdag has 14 goals and one assist for the Union. Thai Baribo has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has 13 goals and five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 2-6-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Crew: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured).

Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

