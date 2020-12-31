George Mason, Dayton meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Dayton has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson, Rodney Chatman and Jordy Tshimanga have combined to account for 74 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Flyers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. Crutcher has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.