George scores 36, Clippers use 3-pointers to drill Cavaliers

The Clippers started the trip down two All-Stars as both George and Leonard were sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. They sat out games in Atlanta and Miami, but now that they're back, a team with title aspirations is gaining confidence.

“We're getting better,” coach Tyronn Lue said after his team's 4-2 trip. “We've got some things we've still got to get better at. We've still got a long way to go.”

George went 13 of 20 from the field and Los Angeles made 20 of 34 on 3s, outscoring Cleveland 60-12 from behind the arc.

George banked in a 32-footer at the horn to end the third, capping his 16-point quarter that gave the Clippers a 14-point cushion heading into the fourth.

“I didn’t know he was 8 of 9 from 3,” Lue said. “But I knew he was shooting the rock.”

The Cavs were hanging around and only down 10 when the Clippers went on a 12-0 run that featured 3s by George and Lou Williams that ended any hopes of a Cleveland comeback.

Collin Sexton scored 27 and Darius Garland 23 for the Cavaliers, who played well in spurts but couldn't stop the Clippers' 3-point barrage.

“Paul George had more 3s than our team,” Garland said. “I don't think we're going to win many games shooting just 2s."

TIP-INS

Clippers: Ivica Zubac had 16 rebounds. ... Dropped their first five 3-pointers and went 6 of 9 from deep in the first quarter. ... Los Angeles went 4-2 on the trip is 11-2 in its last 13 overall. ... Lue has known Sexton for years and is not surprised by the guard's quick rise to stardom. “He's a hard worker,” said Lue, who was fired six games into Sexton's rookie season. “When I was here we had to kick him out of the gym because he was doing too much.”

Cavaliers: F Larry Nance Jr. missed his fourth game with a sprained right wrist. Nance came back after sitting out two games, but aggravated the injury. ... F Kevin Love is getting closer to playing after being sidelined for months with a severe right calf strain. He's finally doing individual basketball activities. The five-time All-Star has played just 46 minutes this season. “He was moving around and looks good,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He says he feels good. Obviously, we’re going to be intelligent about how we bring him back."

TY GAME

The final stop on the Clippers’ trip was also a special one for coach Lue, who guided the Cavaliers to the NBA title in 2016. It was his first visit to Cleveland as a head coach, and he received a nice ovation when he was introduced before the game.

“What we did will always be in my heart,” Lue said, adding he stays in touch with several players from that team. “It was just a magical year, so that bond will never be broken.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: Head home to face the Boston Celtics on Friday.

Cavaliers: Begin a rugged stretch against winning teams by playing the first of back-to-back home games against Milwaukee on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, right, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 121-99.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, right, passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. The Clippers won 121-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George, right, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, tries to get a rebound ahead fro Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, left, Serge Ibaka, and Nicolas Batum during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak