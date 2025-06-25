George Springer's 8th-inning grand slam breaks game open, Blue Jays beat Guardians 10-6

Lauer (4-1) allowed one run — a solo shot by Carlos Santana in the sixth inning — and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five and walked three to stretch his winning streak to three games.

It was the second time Lauer pitched in Cleveland during his seven-year career. He grew up in Grafton, Ohio, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Cleveland and played at Kent State.

Alejandro Kirk hit RBI singles in the first and fifth innings for the Blue Jays. Jonatan Clase extended the lead to 6-1 with a two-run single in the seventh.

Lane Thomas drew the Guardians to within 6-4 with a three-run home run in the seventh. Kyle Manzardo connected in the ninth.

Cleveland starter Logan Allen (5-5) gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Guardians put runners on second and third in the fourth inning while down 3-0, but Lauer ended the rally by getting Johnathan Rodríguez to ground out.

The Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement has multiple hits in nine of his last 11 games after going 2 for 4 with a run-scoring double.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list and make his second start of the season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been out since March 30 with right thumb inflammation. The Guardians will go with RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.58).

