Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee's initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.

This season, Georgia (8-0) was an obvious No. 1. Barta said Alabama (7-1) was a comfortable No. 2 for the 13-member panel, despite the Crimson Tide's close loss at Texas A&M.

“It was a strong consensus,” Barta said.

He said Nos. 3-9 were hard to discern.

Oregon got the nod over Ohio State in four spot by virtue of beating the Buckeyes on the road in the second week of the season.

Cincinnati set the previous high ranking from a team from the so-called Group of Five conferences last season at No. 7, but the Bearcats never moved up. In fact, they were passed while completing an unbeaten regular season and were eighth in the final rankings that set the playoff field.

The committee had a similar critique of Oklahoma and Wake Forest as it did Cincinnati, dinging the Sooners and Demon Deacons for a lack of a “signature" victory and some close games against teams with losing records.

"Those close calls are seen by the committee just like everybody else,” Bart said of Oklahoma.

The Sooners seem to be positioned to boost that resume down the stretch.

Oklahoma State was 11th and Baylor was 12th. Oklahoma still has both of those Big 12 rivals to play along with Iowa State (5-3). Oklahoma could also see one of those teams again in the Big 12 title game, if it gets there.

Wake Forest has one team tanked in the committee's Top 25, No. 19 North Carolina State, still left to play.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is the only ranked team from the American Athletic Conference.

Auburn was 13th, A&M was 14th and BYU was 15th.

The final rankings of this season will come Dec. 5, the day after conference championships are played.

The first four in that Top 25 will meet in the CFP national semifinals, scheduled for Dec 31 at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be held Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

