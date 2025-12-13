Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Georgia Bulldogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Atlanta, Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs play the Cincinnati Bearcats at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Cincinnati Bearcats (6-3) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Cincinnati at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in non-conference play. Georgia scores 99.9 points and has outscored opponents by 28.7 points per game.

The Bearcats are 6-3 in non-conference play. Cincinnati scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Georgia averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 51.1%.

Day Day Thomas is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Shon Abaev is averaging 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

