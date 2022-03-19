Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win

A 3-pointer by Morrison extended Georgia's lead to 38-26 with 2:31 left in the second quarter.

Dayton continued to struggle with the Bulldogs' size as Hollingshead and Staiti, both 6-foot-4, continually found defensive mismatches.

The duo connected on back-to-back baskets to give Georgia a 54-41 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Dayton shot 36% percent from the floor.

BLUEBLOOD DOGS

Georgia is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance in the event's 40-year history, tying the Bulldogs with Stanford for second on the all-time list. Tennessee is tops with 40 NCAA appearances. Georgia was seeking its 58th win in the tournament.

SHOOTING DROUGHT

Dayton struggled to match its torrid shooting from two nights earlier. The Flyers made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range in an 88-57 First Four win over DePaul on Wednesday. Against Georgia, they made just two of their first seven attempts from behind the arc. Dayton finished 6 of 18 from long range.

ROAD TRIUMPHS

Georgia improved to 10-4 away from home this season. This was the first-ever meeting between Dayton and the Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Georgia advances to meet the winner of Friday’s matchup between Iowa State and Texas-Arlington in a second-round game on Sunday.

___

Caption Dayton forward Kyla Whitehead (5) drives to the basket over Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson, right, during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Dayton forward Mariah Perez shoots in front of Georgia guard Que Morrison, left, during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) fights for a rebound with Dayton guard Makira Cook (3) during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Dayton guard Jenna Giacone (12) steals a pass ahead of Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson, left, during the second half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) drives to the basket between Dayton guard Erin Whalen, left, and Dayton guard Maliya Perry, right, during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Caption Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) runs down a loose ball ahead of Dayton guard Jenna Giacone (12) during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall