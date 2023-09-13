Giants and Guardians play with series tied 1-1

The San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

Cleveland Guardians (69-77, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-71, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (7-7, 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -132, Guardians +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

San Francisco has a 42-32 record at home and a 74-71 record overall. The Giants have gone 35-58 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland is 33-41 on the road and 69-77 overall. The Guardians have a 35-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .270 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles and 17 home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 10-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .230 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

