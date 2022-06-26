dayton-daily-news logo
X

Giants and Reds meet, winner secures 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Cincinnati Reds (24-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-32, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -151, Reds +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco is 20-15 in home games and 39-32 overall. The Giants have gone 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 12-24 record in road games and a 24-47 record overall. The Reds have a 14-35 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .264 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Tommy La Stella is 10-for-30 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 15 home runs, 18 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Roe v. Wade overturned: Hundreds protest in Cincinnati
2
Salvagnini debuts its expanded Hamilton manufacturing campus
3
Clark-Shawnee substitute replacement levy slated for Aug. 2 ballot
4
School leaders react to governor’s letter promising more help keeping...
5
Former Butler Co. politician, public figure Michael Fox dies at 73
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top