Giants bring 2-1 series lead over Reds into game 4

San Francisco Giants (54-42, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -115, Reds -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Cincinnati Reds leading the series 2-1.

Cincinnati has gone 24-26 in home games and 51-46 overall. The Reds have a 40-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 54-42 overall and 28-20 on the road. The Giants have gone 38-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Friedl has a .286 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 14 doubles, three triples and six home runs. Matt McLain is 11-for-39 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto ranks sixth on the Giants with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles and 13 home runs). Blake Sabol is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hamstring), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

