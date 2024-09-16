Giants kicker Graham Gano out a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury

The 37-year-old Gano pulled a hamstring trying to chase Commanders returner Austin Ekeler on the opening kickoff of the 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Gano was sidelined the rest of the game, and it cost New York. Punter Jamie Gillan missed the extra point on the Giants first touchdown and Daboll elected to go for 2-point attempts on the other two touchdowns. Those failed, and it was the difference in the game.

Faced with a fourth-and-4 at the Washington 22 with 2:09 to play and the scored tied at 18, the Giants elected to go for a first down. First-round draft pick Malik Nabers dropped a pass from Daniel Jones, and the Commanders drove down for a game-winning field goal from Austin Seibert, his seventh on seven tries.

The Giants travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns (1-1).

