Giants play the Reds in first of 3-game series

The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday
news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (68-64, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-63, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -115, Reds -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 67-63 record overall and a 36-30 record at home. The Giants are 49-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati has a 37-30 record on the road and a 68-64 record overall. The Reds have a 52-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .296 for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt McLain has 23 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10-for-30 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mark Mathias: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Funeral service for child killed in bus crash, grand jury for driver...
2
$1.3M bond set for man accused of sex assault while posing as UC dorm...
3
Faith leaders encourage love, togetherness for community after deadly...
4
Northwestern parents share details from day of bus crash, look ahead to...
5
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top