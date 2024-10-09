Giants rookie WR Nabers still in concussion protocol while OLB Thibodeaux has wrist surgery

Daboll said rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but the sixth overall pick in the draft is making progress. He was on the field when the team was stretching and then went to another field and worked with a trainer when the team started individual drills at practice.

Nabers was hurt late in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. He missed the game against Seattle, but he still leads the NFL with 35 receptions.

The Giants practiced without their starting guards on Wednesday. Jon Runyan Jr was out sick and Greg Van Roten was given an extra day to rest.

___

