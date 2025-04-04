Gil and the New England Revolution visit Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -181, New England +438, Draw +316; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Carles Gil leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against the New York Red Bulls.

Cincinnati is 2-2-1 in conference play. Cincinnati is seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just nine goals.

The Revolution put together a 9-21-4 record overall in 2024 while finishing 4-13-0 in road matches. The Revolution scored 37 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 74.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has four goals for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has three goals.

Gil has two goals for the Revolution. Will Sands has .

SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 0.6 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured).

Revolution: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.