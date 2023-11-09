Gilgeous-Alexander scores 43 as the Thunder top the Cavaliers 128-120

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 43 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120 on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 15 of 22 field goals and 12 of 13 free throws. He fell one point short of his career high and scored at least 40 for the eighth time. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren each added 15 points for the Thunder, who improved to 5-3 this season.

Caris LeVert scored 29 points and Evan Mobley had 22 for the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell, who entered as the NBA's leading scorer at 32.5 points per game, was held to 20 on 8-for-23 shooting. He scored 43 points in the first meeting between the teams, a 108-105 win for the Thunder on Oct. 27 in Cleveland.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points on 10-for-11 shooting in the first half to help the Thunder take a 70-57 lead. He racked up those points without attempting a 3-pointer. Oklahoma City shot 55.3% from the field and made all 12 of its free throw attempts in the first two quarters. Cleveland shot 53.8% from the field but made just 10 of 19 free throws in the first half.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points in the third quarter to put the Thunder ahead 99-87. He took a break to start the fourth and returned to the game with Oklahoma City leading 105-100.

Other players handled the scoring for the Thunder until Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3 from the top of the key to put Oklahoma City up 117-108 with about four minutes remaining. It was his first 3-pointer of the game and just his second attempt.

