Gillen, Elmore, Lieberman to be honored with Lapchick Award

Gillen helped the Xavier Musketeers to the NCAA Tournament seven times and won 202 games. He was the winningest coach in school history until Chris Mack passed him in 2018. Gillen then went to Providence and led the team to the Elite Eight in 1997, upsetting Marquette and Duke and beating Chattanooga before losing in overtime to eventual national champion Arizona.

Elmore played at Maryland and was the school's all-time leading rebounder. He then played in the NBA for 10 years before becoming a commentator for CBS and ESPN.