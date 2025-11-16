Gillespie and Kent State earn 76-72 OT win over Wright State

The Raiders (2-3) were led by Michael Cooper, who posted 19 points. Andrea Holden added 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Wright State. Solomon Callaghan had 10 points.

Gillespie scored 10 points in the first half for Kent State, who went into halftime tied 32-32 with Wright State. Medley scored eight second-half points and hit the game-tying jump shot with 10 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Gillespie shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line on the way to their 10 points in the overtime.

Up next

Kent State plays Tuesday against Eastern Kentucky at home, and Wright State hosts Ohio Wesleyan on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.