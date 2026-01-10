Gillespie leads Kent State against Central Michigan

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Central Michigan after Delrecco Gillespie scored 32 points in Kent State's 96-93 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas are 3-3 in home games. Central Michigan has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State is fifth in the MAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Gillespie averaging 3.3.

Central Michigan's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Cian Medley is averaging 9.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Gillespie is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.