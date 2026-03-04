Gillespie scores 18 as Kent State beats Northern Illinois 102-76

Led by Delrecco Gillespie's 18 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 102-76 on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie and Jahari Williamson scored 18 points apiece to lead Kent State over Northern Illinois 102-76 on Tuesday night.

Cian Medley finished with 16 points and added seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (22-8, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Gustav Winther finished with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies (9-20, 4-13). Gianni Cobb added 17 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. Makhai Valentine also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Kent State took the lead for good with 8:46 left in the first half. The score was 51-28 at halftime, with Medley racking up 11 points. Kent State pulled away with an 18-1 run in the second half to extend the lead to 34 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

