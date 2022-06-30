Giménez homer in 9th gives Guardians 5-3 win over Twins

Emilio Pagán and Jharel Cotton couldn’t the lead, and Minnesota’s bullpen problems returned less than 24 hours later.

The Twins outhomered the Guardians 10-2 in the series.

Cleveland won three of five in the series and trails Minnesota by a game in the AL Central. The teams don’t meet again until September.

The Twins took a 3-1 lead into the eighth and four Minnesota pitchers were working on a one-hitter. Thornburg retired the first batter but hit Giménez with a pitch and walked Franmil Reyes and Sandy León to load the bases.

Shortstop Carlos Correa made a diving stop of Myles Straw’s sharply hit grounder. Giménez scored and Reyes came home when Correa threw wildly to third to tie the game.

Pinch runner Ernie Clement was tagged out trying to score on Steven Kwan’s ground ball and Amed Rosario fouled out to end the inning.

Emmanuel Clase (2-2) pitched the ninth.

Starter Chris Archer gave up a two-out single to Ramírez, a line drive over the right-hander’s head that saw the pitcher sitting on the mound after he ducked to get out of the way.

Archer walked four straight hitters with two outs in the second, including a free pass to Kwan with the bases loaded. Archer was pulled after throwing 90 pitches in four innings. He walked six and struck out two.

José Miranda had a three-run double in the third for Minnesota.

Shane Bieber allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two in six innings.

LAST DAY

The series finale marked the finale day of Wes Johnson’s tenure as Minnesota’s pitching coach. Johnson is leaving the Twins to assume the same role at LSU.

“Not an easy day,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Wes will be on the plane with us. He’ll fly back with us to Minnesota. We’ll have some time to decompress and talk a little bit. Some emotions will be present.”

Johnson joined the Twins in 2019 after coaching at Arkansas.

Bullpen coach Pete Maki and assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez are expected to play major roles in Johnson’s absence.

HIT IN THE HEAD

Following his home run Wednesday, Naylor head-butted Guardians manager Terry Francona, who was wearing a batting helmet. General manager Mike Chernoff said Naylor apologized to Francona on Thursday.

“He was like, I didn’t realize that I did that,” Chernoff said. “It was pretty funny. When Tito came in (Thursday), his glasses were all crooked. He had to go and get them taken in and fixed.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: INF Jorge Polanco was given the day off after playing the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and Wednesday night. He missed 14 games with lower back tightness.

Guardians: Rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez was a late scratch from the lineup because of right abdominal tightness. RHP James Karinchak (sore back) rehab assignment ended Thursday. He will rejoin the Guardians or be optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.20 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Baltimore on Friday night.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-4, 7.20 ERA) faces the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Progressive Field.

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning, two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his game-winning, two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Cleveland.