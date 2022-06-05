Giménez's 3-run HR propels Guardians past Orioles 3-2

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Activated from the injured list before the game, Kremer returned from a left oblique strain to give up three runs, five hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings in his season debut. Obtained in the July 2018 trade that sent Manny Machado to the Dodgers, Kremer is 1-9 over 13 career starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: C Austin Hedges, who strained his right quadriceps muscle on Friday, got a second straight day off after agreeing to the cautious approach broached by manager Terry Francona via a text message. “He said, ‘You know what? I get it,’” Francona said. “He’s doing OK, but I think it just makes sense to wait until tomorrow.”

Orioles: Prized pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez will be sidelined until at least September with a Grade 2 lat strain, general manager Mike Elias said. “This is an injury that we have a very, very high degree of confidence is going to heal and he’ll be back to himself in no time,” Elias said, “and at the very least, put himself in a position to join our rotation out of spring training." Rodriguez, a right-hander, is the top pitching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He appeared on the verge of reaching the majors until sustaining the injury during Wednesday’s start for Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA) starts Monday night against Texas in the opener of a seven-game homestand.

Orioles: Following an off day Monday, the Orioles begin a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore has gone 0-6 against the Cubs since winning at Wrigley Field in 2008.

